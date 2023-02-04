Shama Sikander Oozes Oomph in a Stunning Ice-Blue Monokini, Pic Goes Viral!

New Delhi: Actress Shama Sikander has a solid fan following on social media - thanks to her sassy posts on Instagram. The popular telly star recently took to IG and shared her glam picture in a printed blue monokini, looking simply stunning. The picture has been appreciated by her fans and many dropped interesting comments as well.

Shama Sikander captioned the post: Take a Chill Pill Cos it’s weekend. #pool #chill #vibes #positivevibes #happyme #smile #shamasikander bill. The actress has featured in some hit TV shows such as 'Yeh Meri Life Hai', 'Baal Veer' etc to name a few.

The 2004 slice-of-life TV show "Yeh Meri Life Hai" got her name and fame. Recently, her Reel on Instagram wearing a low-cut backless risque gown showing off her seductive moves on Tip Tip Barsa Paani track went viral. The actress has over 3.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

She has featured in several Bollywood films such as Prem Aggan and Mann. She was seen in a supporting role in Ansh: The Deadly Part. Shama Sikander was seen in Dhoom Dhadaka and later in 'Shunyaa', Seven.

Shama played the lead antagonist in Baal Veer and was last seen in Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer 'Bypass Road' in 2019.

Shama Sikander tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend James Milliron in a dreamy-white wedding in Goa on March 14. The two got married as per Christian rituals in the presence of close friends and family members.