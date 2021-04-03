Shanaya Kapoor dubbed as Bollywood's dancing queen after her belly dance clip sets internet on fire

NEW DELHI: Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to foray into Bollywood, is turning out to be quite an internet sensation. The young girl of late has been making headlines for her dance videos. Shanaya often drops videos of her belly dance with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja on Instagram, and impressed with her brilliant moves, the internet tagged her as the next dancing diva of B-town.

In her latest video, she can be trying out some floor work on Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira tracks. "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja," she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her video below:

Only last month, Shanaya Kapoor announced her Bollywood debut by sharing this post on Instagram and she wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Details of her maiden film as an actress are yet to be revealed.

