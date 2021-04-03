हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor dubbed as Bollywood's dancing queen after her belly dance clip sets internet on fire

Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor has been setting the internet on fire with her belly dance videos on Instagram. And impressed with her brilliant moves, the internet has tagged her as the next dancing diva of tinsel town. 

Shanaya Kapoor dubbed as Bollywood&#039;s dancing queen after her belly dance clip sets internet on fire
Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's darling daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is all set to foray into Bollywood, is turning out to be quite an internet sensation. The young girl of late has been making headlines for her dance videos. Shanaya often drops videos of her belly dance with her instructor Sanjana Muthreja on Instagram, and impressed with her brilliant moves, the internet tagged her as the next dancing diva of B-town. 

In her latest video, she can be trying out some floor work on Beautiful Liar by Beyonce and Shakira tracks. "Floor work has always been a challenge to learn! Thank you for pushing me Sanjana Muthreja," she wrote in the caption. Take a look at her video below:

Only last month, Shanaya Kapoor announced her Bollywood debut by sharing this post on Instagram and she wrote, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the DC talent family. Excited to kickstart my first film (Ahhh!) this July by Dharma Movies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned."

Shanaya has worked as an assistant director in cousin and gen-next star Janhvi Kapoor's 'Gunjan Saxena: A Kargil Girl' biopic. Details of her maiden film as an actress are yet to be revealed. 

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shanaya KapoorKaran JoharDharma ProductionsSanjay KapoorAnanya Pandaymaheep kapoorSuhana Khan
Next
Story

Taapsee Pannu announces summer, shares 'Shabaash Mithu' pic

Must Watch

PT20M32S

BJP's victory in West Bengal is certain, says JP Nadda