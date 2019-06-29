'She has my heart': Malaika Arora features in Arjun Kapoor's loved-up post

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are vacationing in New York and on Saturday, they shared glimpses on their respective Instagram handles from their candlelight dinner.

Arjun also posted a picture of Malaika hiding her face behind a heart-shaped bag and wrote, "She has my heart (literally)." However, he did not take any name. Take a look at the picture here:

Here are the pictures posted by Arjun and Malaika from their date night:

Arjun flew to New York with Malaika to ring in his 34th birthday. For his special day, Malaika had saved the best picture of the duo to wish him. She Instagrammed a photo of them holding hands amidst a beautiful location and captioned it, "Happy birthday my crazy, insanely funny and amazing, Arjun Kapoor... love and happiness always."

The couple also spent time with Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor and his family in the Big Apple.

Seems like a lot of fun, guys!

Here's how Arjun and Malaika are filling up Instagram with postcards from New York.

Arjun and Malaika's rumoured romance features in headlines on and off. Now, Malaika's post on Arjun's birthday sort of confirmed that they are dating each other.

Malaika was previously married to actor-director Arbaaz Khan with whom she has a son named Arhaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun is busy filming Ashutosh Gowariker's period-drama 'Panipat' with Kriti Sanon. He was last seen in 'India's Most Wanted' and 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' is his next release.