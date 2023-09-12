New Delhi: The very peppy and chirpy Shehnaaz Kaur Gill has transformed into a glamourous babe in these 2-3 years and how. From her entertaining stint on Bigg Boss 13 as an adorable girl-next-door from the Punjabi showbiz world to now a full-fledged Bollywood star - Shehnaaz's journey is worth a dekko. She recently dropped two videos of hers looking simply ravishing and hot in total glam avatar.

SHEHNAAZ GILL'S SULTRY VIDEOS

The first one was from the look she pulled off at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie titled 'Thank You For Coming' backed by Ekta Kapoor. The film is headlined by Bhumi Pednekar, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh and Shibani Bedi. Shehnaaz was snapped by the paps today at the trailer launch wearing a sexy orange gown with a deep plunging risque neckline.

Her second video is recent and from one of her shoots. Wearing a backless pink printed halter-neck top with denim - the girl is flaunting her new style after shedding extra kilos.

SHEHNAAZ GILL's UPCOMING MOVIES

On the work front, Shehnaaz's upcoming movie is produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. Directed by Karan Boolani and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, Thank You For Coming to release in theatres worldwide on 6th October 2023.

Shehnaaz made her Bollywood debut in Farhad Samji's directorial 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', where she shared the screen space with Salman Khan. The film also starred Pooja Hegde, Ventakesh Daggubati, and Bhumika Chawla in pivotal roles.

She also collaborated with Guru Randhawa on the song 'Moon Rise' which took the internet by storm. She will also be seen in '100%', a film by Sajid Khan. John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi are also part of the family entertainer.