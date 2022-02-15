Shibani Dandekar attends BF Farhan Akhtar's bachelor's party; but there's a twist – Check inside!

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar will soon be tying the knot with his ladylove Shibani Dandekar reportedly. Although no official announcement has been made yet but the ‘Rock On’ actor was seen partying with his bunch of friends during his bachelor’s party on Monday night.

Taking to Instagram, Farhan dropped a picture with his gang of boys.

In the image, we can see the 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' star sharing smiles with his close buddies including Ritesh Sidhwani and Shakeel Ladak. The snap also features the cutouts of Shibani and Farhan's faces.

"The boys are back in town. #stagdaynightfever," Farhan captioned the post.

Glimpse of Farhan's bachelor's party garnered several likes and comments.

Shibani, too, commented on the post.

"Umm... technically I am there too," she wrote.

Reportedly, Farhan and Shibani, who have been dating for a while now, will be registering their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. The celebrations will take place at Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse.

The duo recently celebrated their Valentine’s Day together and also shared their love for each other on social media. Their quirky style of expressing their love for each other always grabs attention.