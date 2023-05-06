Shibani Dandekar, Farhan Akhtar Drop Couple Goals With This Adorable Photo, Take A Look

Mumbai: VJ-actor Shibani Dandekar dropped a new picture with her husband Farhan Akhtar on social media. The adorable image shows Farhan holding Shibani in his arms. "besties @faroutakhtar," she captioned the post, adding an infinity sign and a white heart emoji. The couple who recently celebrated their first anniversary in February this year, often drops glimpses of their married life on social media. And continuing the pattern, Shibani shared a new photo of them on her Instagram handle on Saturday that left her fans in awe.

Both Farhan and Shibani were seen smiling in the photo as the actor-filmmaker wrapped his arm around her.

The duo's image has garnered loads of likes and comments.

"How lovely," a social media user commented.

Actor Amrita Arora reacted to the post with a red heart emoji.

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19, 2022.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

Farhan was previously married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani. The two got married in 2000 and parted ways in 2017. They are parents to two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Farhan will be getting back to the director's chair after almost 11 years with an upcoming female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara' which will feature Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. He announced the film in 2021.