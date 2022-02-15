Shilpa Shetty and husband Raj Kundra take a romantic walk holding hands on Valentine's Day, video goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty and businessman husband Raj Kundra have remained by each other's side through thick and thin. On Valentine's Day, the couple celebrated together walking holding hands and the video was shared by the doting wife on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty celebrated the day of love with her husband Raj Kundra and dropped a lovely video online. She captioned it as: My Valentine… every day. Love and Faith keeps us going #valentinesday #forevervalentine #love #faith #gratitude #reelsinstagram #reelsvideo #reelitfeelit #valentinereels #reels

Raj Kundra was arrested in July with 11 other people on charges related to the alleged creation of pornographic films.

In fact, he was named as the key conspirator in the case of creating and publishing pornographic films. After spending two months in jail, Kundra was granted bail on September 20 by a Mumbai Court in the case on a surety of Rs 50,000.

He has been keeping a low profile these days amid porn films controversy. Kundra was also seen seeking divine blessings at Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi along with wife Shilpa Shetty sometime back.