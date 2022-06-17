NEW DELHI: Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to share the screen space together for the first time in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming untitled movie.

The duo is currently in Spain for the shooting of the film. Ever since the duo has collaborated for the project, several BTS videos and pics have gone viral on social media.

But this is for the first time, Shraddha and Ranbir can be seen in one frame and fans can't keep their calm.

The picture is shared by one of the fan pages in which Shraddha can be seen blushing while being in Ranbir's arms.

In the viral picture, Ranbir can be seen in a white shirt while Shraddha can be seen in a blue floral short dress. The duo completed their look with matching black sunglasses.

The picture has gone viral on social media and fans are loving their onscreen chemistry.

According to latest updates, Luv Ranjan’s yet-untitled film is said to be a romantic comedy. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and will also mark Boney Kapoor’s acting debut.

Apart from this, on the work front, Ranbir is eagerly waiting for the release of his much-awaited film Brahmastra which also stars Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna. The film is slated to release on September 9.

Talking about Shraddha, she will be reportedly seen in a supernatural thriller based on the concept of Naagin.