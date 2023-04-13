Shraddha Kapoor Receives Praises For Delivering Superhits, Check Out Her Sweet Reply

New Delhi: Riding high on the success ladder of her latest film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor is definitely one of the most loved actors, not only amongst the audience but the media as well. Recently, the actor was congratulated on completing Rs 150 cr at the box office for her latest film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar co-starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Now at the launch party of ‘Stree 2’, a paparazzi also made a comment on how it is pretty obvious for a film to enter the 100 Cr club if it has Shraddha in it. The actor responded to thank him for his warm comments and then, in a very subtly humorous way, agreed with the media people! The media expressed their desire to see Shraddha and Ranbir reunite on screen and praised them for their amazing chemistry.

The actress undoubtedly has had a wonderful journey so far. Shraddha has been treating the audience with great masterpieces, be it ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, ‘Chhichhore’, ‘Saaho’, ‘Stree’ etc. A complete package on her own, Shraddha is very ground to earth and has a top-notch fashion sense.

Yesterday paps were asking Shraddha Kapoor to work with #RanbirKapoor again and congratulated her on Tjmm's 150 crore club entry pic.twitter.com/HSfnmP6FFk — Crown_Kapoor (@Crown_Kapoor) April 13, 2023

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has the much awaited ‘Stree 2’ which has been recently announced, where she will be reprising her much loved yet mysterious character.