Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday returned back to her home after wrapping up a 32-day-long schedule for her upcoming film.

Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:49 AM IST

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor on Tuesday returned back to her home after wrapping up a 32-day-long schedule for her upcoming film.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Street Dancer 3D' dropped a boomerang video, to which she captioned "Home Sweet Home after 32 days" followed by rain, home and a purple-heart emoticon.

In the video, the 'Baaghi' actor can be seen smiling inside her car, by the look of her she seems happy while returning back to her home after a long working schedule.

She donned a chic blue jacket over a white t-shirt. The 35-year-old actor was shooting for Luv Ranjan`s next untitled romantic comedy film with Ranbir Kapoor in Spain and Mauritius, where the crew finally wrapped up the last schedule of the film.

Many photos and videos of Shraddha and the 'Rockstar' actor from the Spain schedule of the film got viral on social media, where they can be seen shooting for a dance track.

Produced by T-series, the film marks the first collaboration of the 'Baaghi 2' actor with Ranbir.

The Luv Ranjan directorial film is slated to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Meanwhile, the 'Aashiqui 2' actor will also be seen in 'Chaalbaaz in London' and the 'Naagin' trilogy.

The 'Sanju' actor, on the other hand, will be seen in Yash Raj Films` next period drama film 'Shamshera', which is slated to release on July 22, 2022, and 'Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan.

 

