Shraddha Kapoor Shares Goofy Story About Her Lunch Habits, Check It Out

New Delhi: When it comes to sharing a great bond with fans Shraddha Kapoor is one actress who never misses a chance to deliver one. As her fans also eagerly look forward to her, her recent post showcasing her goofy side in 3-part story on lunch habits is indeed a treat for her fans.

This afternoon, Shraddha can be seen juggling in her thoughts on lunch habits. Encapsulating the ideas on her afternoon meal, she expressed them by posting the 3-part story on her social media. As she started with a thought of what to eat writing "Aaj Kya Khaoon?", in another picture she wrote, "Phirse zyada khaa liya", further to which she drops an after-lunch conclusion by writing, 'Ab jamke neend aa rahi hai aur shaam bhi nahi hui".

Having compiled this 3-part story on her lunch habits, Shraddha also dropped her gorgeous pictures wearing a pink one-piece dress.

Apart from this, Shraddha Kapoor is currently winning the hearts of the audience with her brilliant performance in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which is running successfully in the theaters. After delivering one of the finest performances in ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to be seen in Stree 2, which is one of the highly anticipated films from her roaster.