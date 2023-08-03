trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2643871
NewsLifestylePeople
SHRADDHA KAPOOR

Shraddha Kapoor Sizzles At India Couture 2023, Looks Glamorous In Rahul Mishra's Lehenga-Choli Set

Actress Shraddha Kapoor looked glam queen as she walked the ramp in a stunning lehenga-choli set for designer Rahul Mishra at India Couture Week 2023. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 03, 2023, 01:07 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Shraddha Kapoor Sizzles At India Couture 2023, Looks Glamorous In Rahul Mishra's Lehenga-Choli Set Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor dazzled the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra on Day 9 of India Couture Week 2023. The actress hit the fashion runway dressed up a silk organza lehenga choli.

The 'Baaghi' star looked magnificient in her sequined outfit that was teamed with a low cute blouse and a cape. She rounded off her outfit with a silver choker necklace to match her outfit. Her glittery eye-make and short hairdo made her look flawless and on-point. 

We must say that the 'Tu Joothi Main Makkar' actress was royalty personafied. The confidence and style with which she hit the ramp left her fans delighted. Take a look at a video showing Shraddha walking the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at ICW 2023. 

Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She also enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media. 

On the work front, she has a series of films in her kitty. Last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', Shraddha has 'Naagin', 'Stree 2', 'Chaalbaaz in London', 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' and 'Dhadkan 2' in the pipeline. 

Shraddha was reportedly in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for a long time. However, it was also reported that they ended their relationship in 2022 after dating for four years. Neither Shraddha, nor Rohan ever confirmed reports of them dating each other. 

 

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train