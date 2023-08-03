Shraddha Kapoor Sizzles At India Couture 2023, Looks Glamorous In Rahul Mishra's Lehenga-Choli Set

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor dazzled the ramp as she turned showstopper for designer Rahul Mishra on Day 9 of India Couture Week 2023. The actress hit the fashion runway dressed up a silk organza lehenga choli.



The 'Baaghi' star looked magnificient in her sequined outfit that was teamed with a low cute blouse and a cape. She rounded off her outfit with a silver choker necklace to match her outfit. Her glittery eye-make and short hairdo made her look flawless and on-point.

We must say that the 'Tu Joothi Main Makkar' actress was royalty personafied. The confidence and style with which she hit the ramp left her fans delighted. Take a look at a video showing Shraddha walking the ramp for designer Rahul Mishra at ICW 2023.



Shraddha is one of the most loved actresses of Bollywood. She also enjoys a mammoth fan following on social media.



On the work front, she has a series of films in her kitty. Last seen opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Luv Ranjan's 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', Shraddha has 'Naagin', 'Stree 2', 'Chaalbaaz in London', 'Chanda Mama Door Ke' and 'Dhadkan 2' in the pipeline.



Shraddha was reportedly in a relationship with celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha for a long time. However, it was also reported that they ended their relationship in 2022 after dating for four years. Neither Shraddha, nor Rohan ever confirmed reports of them dating each other.