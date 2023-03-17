Shweta Bachchan Turns 49, Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara-Sidharth, Vicky-Katria Kaif Attend Star-Studded Intimate Bash

NEW DELHI: Shweta Bachchan Nanda, daughter of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan turned 49 today and she celebrated the occasion by inviting some of her friends and closed ones at her pad. On Thursday evening, an intimate birthday bash was held in Juhu and saw in attendance celebrities such as newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Chaturvedi, Shanaya Kapoor among others. King Shah Rukh Khan, who made a smashing comeback to the silver screen with YRF's spy-drama 'Pathaan', also attended Shweta's bash. The Bollywood superstar was captured arriving in his car, with the windshields covered in black curtain again.

Shweta was seen dressed in a tube black bodycon dress and was captured chatting with her friends. BFFs Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra arrived in style for the bash and twinned in black.

Kiara wore a beautiful printed bodycon dress for the evening while Sidharth opted for a casual look.

Katrina looked pretty in a pink ensemble whereas Vicky was seen in a black shirt and grey denim.

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper as always in an all-black look.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya, who is all set to make her debut in Bollywood with 'Bedhadak', was also seen making it to the bash. She stole attention as she attended the occasion in a bright shimmery saree.

Shah Rukh Khan's car captured by the shutterbugs arriving at Shweta Bachchan's pad.

Ranveer Singh, who was last seen in 'Cirkus', also attended Shweta Bachchan's birthday bash. The actor appeared to be in a hurry and he stepped out of his car and straightaway entered the venue without posing for the paps stationed outside.

Siddhant, who has been rumoured to be Navya Naveli Nanda, daughter of Shweta, was also seen at the venue. Fashion designer Sandeep Khosla also attended the bash. B-Town power couples Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi, and Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were also seen in attendance.

Kunal Kapoor, who is married to Amitabh Bachchan's niece Naina Bachchan, was also at the party.