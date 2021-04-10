Siblings Day 2021: From Salman Khan-Arbaaz-Sohail, Karisma Kapoor-Kareena Kapoor to Sonam and Rhea Kapoor - Best pics of B-Town famous brother-sister duos!

New Delhi: The much-revered Siblings Day, which is majorly celebrated in the US takes place on April 10, annually. It is marked to celebrate the importance of the bond between brothers and sisters. In Europe, the day is marked on May 31.

On this important day acknowledging the love between siblings, let's check out some of the best pictures of our Bollywood celebrities with their siblings. After all, blood is thicker than water!

Salman Khan, Arbaaz and Sohail

There is absolutely no need to mention how strong the Khans are.

Zoya Ahktar and Farhan Akhtar

Imagine, who would have thought, these two little munchkins would grow up to become such successful filmmakers one day.

Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan

These two are the coolest star siblings from the younger lot. We can't wait to see Ibrahim's debut on the big screen though!

Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor with Arjun and Anshula Kapoor

Well, the Kapoors are killing it! Janhvi and Khushi's bond defines revelry. Also, the thick connection amongst Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi is family goals as they respect each other's space and harbour affection towards the relations.

Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor

Here's to keeping up with the Kapoors. Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan share a fun bond.

Varun Dhawan and Rohit Dhawan

The Dhawan brothers are highly talented. If Varun is a renowned actor then elder brother Rohit is a famous filmmaker.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt

Alia and Shaheen's bond with half-sister Pooja and brother Rahul Bhatt is thick.

Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan

The two share an incredible bond of love and their childhood pictures on social media are a big hit.

Karisma and Kareena Kapoor

The Kapoor sisters - Karisma and Kareena share a warm sibling revelry and are extremely popular actors. The balance between their professional success and personal relationships is simply goals.

Here's to the perfect B-Town siblings rocking the silver screens both on and off the arclights!