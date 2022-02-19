हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
siddhant chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi was 'furious' after influencer made snide remarks on Deepika Padukone's clothes

Deepika Padukone had also reacted to the targeted joke on her clothes with an Instagram post, however, it wasn't addressed to anyone specific.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was &#039;furious&#039; after influencer made snide remarks on Deepika Padukone&#039;s clothes
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Heartthrob Siddhant Chaturvedi recently came to his Gehraiyaan co-star Deepika Padukone's defence as he was asked about the criticism she faced for her clothing style during the promotions of the film.

Specifically, the question was derived from a social media influencer Freddy Birdy's Instagram post who shared a sarcastic remark targetting Deepika for her 'short clothes'. He wrote, "The clothes will get tinier as the Gehraiyaan release date approaches."

 

Talking about the same, Siddhant said that it was very upsetting to hear such comments. He told Bollywood Bubble, "I was really furious because at this stage, where we have progressed, it’s 2022 and as you say, ‘Kandhe se kandhe mila ke chaliye."

 

"This film is obviously led by Deepika and the way they put it and they write about it, I mean… Can you not see beyond that? Can you not see the strength of a woman? You cannot see the talent? You are just seeing that. It’s her choice, right? Whatever anybody likes to wear, unke upar hona chahiye na (it should be up to them, right)? It’s a free country," he added.

 

Meanwhile, the Amazon Original movie Gehraiyaan is directed by Shakun Batra and released on Amazon Prime Video on Feb 11.

The film starring Ananya Panday, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi looks beneath the surface of complex modern relationships, adulting, letting go and taking control of ones’ life path.

