DURGA PUJA

Siddhant Chaturvedi seeks blessings from Maa Durga as he visits Pujo Pandal- PICS

Recently, Siddhant was seen making his appearance at a Durga pandal in the city for seeking blessings from Maa Durga.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 04, 2022, 02:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi has time and again given an example of his devotion towards god while celebrating every occasion with utmost joy. As the season of Navaratri is going on, the actor made his appearance at a Durga Pandal in Mumbai where he expressed how this festival is so special for him.

Recently, Siddhant was seen making his appearance at a Durga pandal in the city for seeking blessings from Maa Durga. While he was seen donning up a casual pajama kurta and he addressed the audience while sharing his memories connected to the Navaratri festival. 

While speaking about his memories, Siddhant said "My mother is from Kolkata. When I was a kid I used to go to Kolkata for my summer holidays, so whenever Durga Puja was organized there, it used to be a big occasion with the whole family. I have some connection with it from my childhood. However, I couldn't able to go to Kolkata this time but coming here made it all worth it because the power that I am feeling is so real." Moreover, apart from this, the actor was also seen celebrating the Ganpati festival with the same enthusiasm. 

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action.

