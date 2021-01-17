Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif extend warm wishes

New Delhi: As actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, celebrities and fans took to social media to share their favourite moments with him.

The actor took out time to thank everyone for their wishes and thanked all his friends and celebrities by reposting their wishes in his Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh was among the first celebrities to wish the actor and posted a picture with him. She wrote on the picture, “Have a happy, healthy, fit year.”

Akshay Kumar wished Sidharth with a collage of pictures from past events, all having the duo in a similar pose. “Seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday Brother @sidmalhotra,” he wrote.

Katrina Kaif posted a solo portrait of Sidharth Malhotra and said “Happiest birthday @sidmalhotra. Wish u all the happiness u could ever wish for- stay as wonderful as u are.”

Actor Vicky Kaushal kept the wish simple and wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday buddy! Hope you have the best year ahead.”

On the work front, Sidharth and Rakul are all set to reunite for the upcoming film ‘Thank God’. The film was announced recently and will also feature Ajay Devgn. The movie is set to go on floors on 21st January 2021.