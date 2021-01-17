हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif extend warm wishes

The actor thanked reposted the wishes he was tagged in and thanked everyone.

Sidharth Malhotra’s birthday: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif extend warm wishes
Credit: Instagram/ @nehadhupia

New Delhi: As actor Sidharth Malhotra celebrated his 36th birthday on Saturday, celebrities and fans took to social media to share their favourite moments with him. 

The actor took out time to thank everyone for their wishes and thanked all his friends and celebrities by reposting their wishes in his Instagram story.

Rakul Preet Singh was among the first celebrities to wish the actor and posted a picture with him. She wrote on the picture, “Have a happy, healthy, fit year.”

Rakul Preet Singh wishes Sidharth Malhotra

Akshay Kumar wished Sidharth with a collage of pictures from past events, all having the duo in a similar pose. “Seems like we need to meet soon to strike a new pose, until then wishing you a power-packed year! Happy birthday Brother @sidmalhotra,” he wrote.

Akshay Kumar wishes Sidharth Malhotra

Katrina Kaif posted a solo portrait of Sidharth Malhotra and said “Happiest birthday @sidmalhotra. Wish u all the happiness u could ever wish for- stay as wonderful as u are.”

Katrina Kaif wishes Sidharth Malhotra

Actor Vicky Kaushal kept the wish simple and wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday buddy! Hope you have the best year ahead.”

Vicky Kaushal wishes Sidharth Malhotra

On the work front, Sidharth and Rakul are all set to reunite for the upcoming film ‘Thank God’. The film was announced recently and will also feature Ajay Devgn. The movie is set to go on floors on 21st January 2021.

 

