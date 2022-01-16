हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sidharth Malhotra turns 37: Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, Katrina Kaif pour in birthday wishes!

Sidharth Malhotra was blessed with tons of birthday wishes by his co-stars and friends in Bollywood.

New Delhi: As actor Sidharth Malhotra turned a year older on Sunday, his friends and Bollywood colleagues, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, Rakul Preet Singh, shared wishes for the birthday boy.

Anushka took to her Instagram handle and shared a Story that had an image of Sidharth.

Along with it, she wrote, "Happy Birthday Sidharth! Wishing you love and light always."

Katrina Kaif`s wished her `Baar Baar Dekho` co-star by penning a sweet message for him. "Happy happy birthday @sidmalhotra may u have all the joy love peace and happiness this year," she wrote.

"Happy happy bdaayyyy Sidboy!! May you eat lots and lots of Cake! Wishing you a super healthy blockbuster year" read Rakul`s wish for Sidharth.

Rashmika Mandanna who will be making her Bollywood debut opposite Sidharth in `Mission Majnu` wished him by sharing a cute picture of them.

With it, she wrote, "@sidmalhotra.. we for sure need to take more pichas together..Happy happy birthday you!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth, who has been basking in the success of `Shershaah`, apart from `Mission Majnu`, will next also be seen in `Yodha`, and `Thank God`.

