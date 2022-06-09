NEW DELHI: The Punjab Police arrested two more gangsters in connection with the killing of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, who was shot dead in Mansa district last month. One of them, Siddhesh Hiraman Kamle aka Mahakal, has been arrested in Pune in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police in a case under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act.

Here's everything we know about Mahakal: Close of aide of shooter in Sidhu Moosewala and a key member of Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate

As per PTI, the police claim that Mahakal acted as the close associate of the main shooter in singer's killing, and has been sent to 14-day police custody of Maharashtra police.

Another suspect and his close associate Santosh Jadhav, who has been identified as a shooter in the killing of Sidhu Moosewala, has also been arrested from Pune in Maharashtra.

Police also claim that Mahakal is an accomplice of shooter Santosh Jadhav and a suspect in singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case. Mahakal, against whom the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) had been invoked, was wanted by the Pune (rural) police for allegedly sheltering Santosh Jadhav, against whom a murder case was registered at Manchar police station in Pune in 2021.

According to the police, Mahakal has committed a crime in Punjab's Moga district on the instance of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Mahakal used to commit crime in coordination with main shooter of Moosewala's killing and Lawrence.

Mahakal is a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate. Acting in concert with Bishnoi syndicate, he was recently involved in an attempt to murder case registered in Jaipur, Rajasthan, the police said.

According to the preliminary interrogation carried out so far, Mahakal was closely connected with more than one shooter in the run-up to and after the killing of Moosewala, they said.

Meanwhile, a team of Mumbai police has also arrived in Pune to interrogate Mahakal in connection with the threat letter issued to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. As per the police, an unsigned letter issuing threats to Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan was found near the Bandra Bandstand promenade in Mumbai on Sunday. The letter in Hindi said that both Salim Khan and his son would soon meet the same fate as slain singer Siddhu Moosewala (Tera Moosawala bana denge), said the police sources on condition of anonymity. According to the police, Salim Khan found the letter on a bench where he sits daily after jogging in the morning. He found the letter at around 7.30 am-8 am in his and Salman's name.

According to police, Lawrence Bishnoi's relative Sachin Bishnoi's role in the Sidhu Moosewala's killing has also emerged.

However, the main shooter involved in the murder is yet to be traced by the police. Efforts are underway in coordination with several state police forces to nab the key assailant.

28-old singer-politician Moosewala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, a day after the Punjab government curtailed his security cover. According to the Delhi police, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, is the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder. The police, however, did not divulge the details about the motive behind the killing of the popular singer and Congress leader and how Bishnoi conspired to execute the crime despite being lodged in the high-security Tihar Jail in the national capital.

(With inputs from PTI)



