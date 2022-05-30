MUMBAI: Actress Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity from Bollywood to offer condolence on the gruesome murder of prominent Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala. The actress shared a heartbreaking message on her social media account on Monday wherein she also questioned the law and order of the Punjab government.

Calling it a 'sad' incident the 'Panga' actor took to her Instagram stories and posted a condolence message for the deceased singer. Her post read, "Sidhu Moose Wala, a well-known face of Punjab, was murdered with bullets. This is a sad incident." "Ye ghatna Punjab ki kanoon vyavastha ko spasht roop se bayan karti hai", she added.

On Sunday (May 29), Sidhu Moosewala was killed in Punjab's Mansa district. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mansa) Gobinder Singh told PTI that several bullets hit Moosewala, who was in his jeep at village Jawahar Ke when he was attacked. Mansa civil surgeon Dr Ranjeet Rai told reporters that Moosewala was brought dead at the civil hospital. The SSP said when Moosewala and his associates reached Jawahar Ke village in Mansa, two vehicles intercepted them and they were hit by a hail of bullets from the occupants of these vehicles.

"Moosewala was immediately taken to civil hospital where he was declared brought dead. The two others were stable," said the SSP. He said that police found bullet shells of a 9 mm weapon, adding that there was a possibility of the use of a 315 bore weapon. The SSP said that the incident could be the result of an inter-gang rivalry.

He said the name of Moosewala's manager had cropped up in the murder case of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera last year.

Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack which is suspected to be a fallout of inter-gang rivalry, Mansa Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora told reporters. Punjab's Director General of Police VK Bhawra said at least three weapons were used and 30 rounds fired in the attack.

Moosewala, 27, had fought on the Congress ticket from Mansa assembly seat in the recent assembly election and was defeated by AAP's Vijay Singla. Leaders of Congress and other political parties expressed shock and anger over the killing and blamed the AAP government for the incident.

Announcing the formation of a Special Investigation Team to probe the murder, the DGP said Moosewala had not taken with him the two Punjab police commandos who were still provided for his security.

The tragic incident occurred when the Punjab government removed protection for him and over 420 other persons. As his government drew flak over the killing, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said no one involved in the gruesome murder will be spared and appealed for calm. "I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm, said Mann in a tweet.

In a Facebook post, Canada-based mobster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Goldy Brar is a close associate of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also suspected of murdering the singer.

Moosewala shot to fame in 2017 with his track "So High" and delivered chartbusters like "Issa Jatt", "Tochan", "Selfmade", "Famous" and "Warning Shots". In 2018, he released his debut album "PBX 1" and followed it up with his second "Snitches Get Stitches" two years later and "Moosetape" in 2021. Two weeks ago, the singer released his song "The Last Ride", which was reportedly a homage to American rapper Tupac Shakur, who was also shot dead.

