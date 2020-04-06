Singer Kanika Kapoor discharged from Lucknow hospital after her sixth coronavirus test report comes negative

New Delhi: Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor was on Monday discharged from the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), Lucknow, two days after her sixth coronavirus test report came negative, news agency ANI reported. Kanika was tested positive for the virus first on March 20 and since then, she was being treated at SGPGIMS. Her five consecutive test reports showed her as coronavirus-positive.

After her sixth report finally came negative, doctors at the hospital had said that they would allow her to go home after one more test.

Kanika travelled to Mumbai from the UK on March 9 and then flew to Lucknow, where she attended several public events and high-profile parties. She was criticised heavily for not self-isolating despite testing having a travel history.

She is the first Bollywood celebrity to test positive for the deadly virus in the country. In a statement on Instagram, which she later deleted, Kanika narrated how she developed signs of flu on her return from London. She claimed that she was unaware of the infection till she tested positive.

The novel coronavirus has brought the world to a standstill. In India, the number of coronavirus cases rose to 4,067 on Monday morning and the death toll reached 109. India is under complete lockdown till April 14 as a preventive measure against to contain the disease.