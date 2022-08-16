NewsLifestylePeople
Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against Rahul Jain. She had alleged singer for rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of child and cheating last October.

Last Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 08:05 AM IST|Source: PTI

Mumbai: Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Bollywood singer-composer Rahul Jain for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman costume stylist at his flat in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. The singer has denied the allegations saying they are "fake and baseless".

In her statement recorded at the Oshiwara police station, the complainant said Jain contacted her on Instagram and praised her work. He asked her to visit his flat located in a high rise in suburban Andheri assuring that she will be appointed as his personal costume stylist, a police official said quoting the FIR.

The woman visited Jain at his flat on August 11. He asked her to accompany her to his bedroom under the pretext of showing her his belongings and raped her, the official said.

According to police, the woman works as a freelance costume stylist.

The woman stated that Jain assaulted her when she resisted him. He also tried to destroy evidence.

Police registered the FIR under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 323 (Punishment for voluntary causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against Jain, the official said.

No arrest has been made so far.

When contacted, Jain said, “I don't know this woman. The allegations raised by her are fake and baseless. Earlier also a woman had made similar allegations against me but I got justice. This woman may be an associate of that woman".

Notably, a Bollywood lyricist cum writer had lodged an FIR against Rahul Jain for rape, forcible abortions, abandonment of child and cheating last October.

