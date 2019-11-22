Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto engaged to photographer Cory Tran

New Delhi: Slumdog Millionaire actress Freida Pinto is engaged to her photographer Cory Tran. She took to Instagram to announce the news of her engagement and also shared a few pictures of herself and Cory.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Freida wrote, "It all makes sense now. Life makes sense, the world makes sense, the past tears and trials make sense, what wise old lovers said about love makes sense, where I am making sense and where I want to go completely makes sense. You my love are just the most beautiful creation to have ever walked into my life. And you are here to stay. Well, I am making you stay. Ha! All my love with all my heart. Oh and Happiest Birthday sweet Fiancé !” she wrote on Instagram. The post was showered with love from friends and colleagues. Freida’s Love Sonia co-star Mrunal Thakur wrote, “OMG @freidapinto @coryt congratulations you guys And happy birthday Cory.”

Cory also shared the same pictures and wrote, “The best birthday present I could’ve asked for. Fiancé.”

Freida and Cory started dating in 2017. She was earlier rumored to be in a relationship with her co-star Slumdog Millionaire Dev Patel. They reportedly dated for over six years.