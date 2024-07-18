New Delhi: Recently leaked in the pictures by Lucknow Times, Aaishvary Thackeray, who is known to make his acting debut in this mysterious project was seen working with the Director Anurag Kashyap, Known for his gritty and groundbreaking films like "Gangs of Wasseypur" and "Dev D".

The leaked photos have sparked a buzz among movie enthusiasts, offering a sneak peek into the project's production.



Anurag Kashyap, known for his distinct storytelling and raw cinematic style, was seen filming at various locations. And it also perceived that Kashyap has been seeking guidance from senior filmmakers Sudhir Mishra and Anubhav Sinha. Mishra, wrapped his recent web series shoot in Lucknow, and Sinha, renowned for his socially relevant narratives, have reportedly been offering valuable insights to Kashyap during this creative endeavour.

The secrecy surrounding the shoot has fueled speculation about the nature of the project. Is it a feature film, a web series, or something entirely unconventional? The collaboration between Anurag Kashyap and Aaishvary Thackeray's anticipated debut in Lucknow has heightened curiosity and anticipation within the industry.

As details continue to emerge, the industry and fans alike eagerly await more updates on this intriguing collaboration between a visionary director and a promising debutant.