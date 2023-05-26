Soha Ali Khan Celebrates Husband Kunal Kemmu's Birthday With A Perfect Dinner: 'The Stage is Set'

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu are one of the most-loved couples in the industry and are known for their unstated PDAs on social media. Recently, the couple jetted off to the Maldives with their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu to celebrate Kunal's 40th birthday. While celebrating a delightful family holiday along with a close group of friends, the two also shared several pictures and videos of their vacation. In the latest upload, Soha took to her Instagram story and shared glimpses of a special birthday dinner, organised for her dearest husband. In the picture, we can see a decked-up dinner table with a lot of lights on the beach.

While the first photo shows their little daughter Inaaya posing in front of the table, the second video goes around to show the decorated table with a 'Happy B'Day' message on it. "The stage is set," wrote Soha in the first picture, while the video had a message that read, "Dinner on the beach."

Take a look:

Earlier in the day, Soha shared another picture from their vacation to wish Kunal on his birthday. The picture showed the actor posing shirtless in front of a breakfast table that had a generous food platter laid out. The photo's backdrop showed the enchanting scenery of the beach and the sand. In another post on her Instagram feed, Soha shared a video that had clips of Kunal enjoying their vacation with a joyful and carefree spirit. "Slaying the four-oh! Kunal Kemmu, may this year see all your dreams come true," she added in the caption.

In the meantime, family members, friends of the couple, and fans also shared their best wishes on social media. While Soha's comment section included reactions from the likes of Neha Dhupia and Saba Pataudi among others, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan also wished Kunal with a sweet post on her IG story.

On the work front

Kunal Kemmu who was last seen in the Zee5 film, Kanjoos Makhichoos, is presently gearing up for his directorial debut with Madgaon Express, a film that will be produced by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.

This year, he was also seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Pop Kaun? alongside Johnny Lever, late actor Satish Kaushik, Saurabh Shukla, and Nupur Sanon.