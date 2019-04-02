Sonali Bendre looks gorgeous in her new avatar, poses with BFFs Sussanne, Gayatri Joshi—See pics

New Delhi: The stunning Bollywood beauty Sonali Bendre is a braveheart, who not only put up a strong battle against deadly cancer but also shared her journey with fans and followers—inspiring millions out there.

Sonali, who underwent treatment for high-grade cancer which had metastasised in New York City returned back to the bay this year. She spent a couple of months at NYC and returned to Mumbai recently.

The actress kept her fans posted about each and every phase of her journey while battling the disease. She is currently recovering well.

The actress is slowly getting back to work and continues to share her moments on social media. Recently, she shot for BFFs With Vogue and posted pictures with her best buddies. Sonali appeared on the show with her closest buds—Sussanne Khan and Gayatri Joshi.

Check out her pictures:

Sonali, we must say is looking fab in her new avatar and we are loving it. She always had her fashion game on point and in these pictures—the B-Town ladies are killing it!

She has her book club—Sonali Book Club (SBC) running full-time successfully. She often discusses new books in her club and shares the video with fans on social media as well.