sonali bendre

Sonali Bendre steps out with a friend, looks summer ready—See pics

The actress also has an active book club running called SBC (Sonali Book Club).

Sonali Bendre steps out with a friend, looks summer ready—See pics
Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress and a braveheart, Sonali Bendre is slowly getting back to the grind of Mumbai. She was recently spotted at a popular joint named 'Sequel' in Bandra along with a friend.

Sonali has always been a fashionista and was seen upping her summer look this time. She stepped out wearing a white flowy top and blue wide culottes. We are definitely crushing on her summer style. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress returned to Mumbai some time back from New York City where she was being treated for high-grade cancer that had metastasised. Sonali put up a brave front and broke the news with fans and followers on social media.

Everyone including people from the film fraternity were hit by a shock wave and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Sonali while being treated in NYC documented each phase of her illness and shared pictures/videos on social media with fans and followers. From being diagnosed with cancer to getting bald and now finally being home—Sonali has shared each moment with her well-wishers building a solid emotional connection with her fan army.

The actress also has an active book club running called SBC (Sonali Book Club).

 

sonali bendresonali bendre photosSonali Bendre picssonali bendre cancerhigh grade cancermetastasised
