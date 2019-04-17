Sonali Bendre steps out with a friend, looks summer ready—See pics

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress and a braveheart, Sonali Bendre is slowly getting back to the grind of Mumbai. She was recently spotted at a popular joint named 'Sequel' in Bandra along with a friend.

Sonali has always been a fashionista and was seen upping her summer look this time. She stepped out wearing a white flowy top and blue wide culottes. We are definitely crushing on her summer style. Check out her pictures:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

The actress returned to Mumbai some time back from New York City where she was being treated for high-grade cancer that had metastasised. Sonali put up a brave front and broke the news with fans and followers on social media.

Everyone including people from the film fraternity were hit by a shock wave and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Sonali while being treated in NYC documented each phase of her illness and shared pictures/videos on social media with fans and followers. From being diagnosed with cancer to getting bald and now finally being home—Sonali has shared each moment with her well-wishers building a solid emotional connection with her fan army.

The actress also has an active book club running called SBC (Sonali Book Club).