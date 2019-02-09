हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja are a match made in heaven in this pic!

Haven't they just posed for the perfect husband-wife pic?

Image Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is quite active on social media and often shares pics and videos from her personal as well as professional life. Sonam is currently in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and took to Instagram to share a love-filled selfie with him. Both Sonam and Anand are all smiles and the pic has a serene effect once you lay eyes on it.

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by SonamKAhuja (@sonamkapoor) on

The couple got married in May 2018 and the wedding was a starry affair. On her wedding day, Sonam wore a bright red Anuradha Vakil lehenga and paired it with heavy accessories while Anand wore a classic golden bandhgala sherwani by ace designer Raghavendra Rathore. The couple shared their first pics as man and wife and fans couldn't stop gushing over them.

Sonam and Anand will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary this year and we can't help but wonder what they plan to do on the special ocassion. The couple often shares adorable pics and videos with each other and seem to be head over heels in love with each other.

Wishing them both a lifetime of happiness together!

On the work front, Sonam is basking in sucess of her latest release 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The film stars Sonam playing the role of Sweety Sharma and is based on same-sex relationships. Sonam's real life father, Anil Kapoor plays her reel life father in the movie. Fans and critics have lauded the film and it is doing well in terms of collections.

