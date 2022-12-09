topStoriesenglish
Sonam Kapoor shares first photo of son Vayu playing with uncle Harshvardhan Kapoor: See Pic

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child with husband Anand Ahuja in August this year, shared an unseen picture of brother Harshvardhan Kapoor spending time with his nephew Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Dec 09, 2022, 04:49 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, on Friday, shared a glimpse of 'Mama' Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor with her baby boy Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a picture featuring her brother and baby.

In the picture, Harsh Varrdhan was seen holding the little baby in his lap. Sharing the cute picture, she wrote, @harshvarrdhankapoor vayu loves you you`re the best mama.. #nephew #mamaloveSonam and her husband Anand Ahuja welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022.

Announcing the birth of the little one, Sonam had shared a note that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

Harsh Varrdhan made his Bollywood debut with director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's film 'Mirzya' in 2016 which failed to impress the audience at the box office.

He was recently seen in 'Thar' alongside Anil Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Helmed by Raj Singh Chaudhary, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix which got decent responses from the audience.

Meanwhile, Sonam will be next seen in an upcoming crime thriller film 'Blind' which is an official Hindi remake of a 2011 released Korean crime-thriller of the same name, directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The official release date of the film is still awaited. She was last seen in the 2019 release 'The Zoya Factor'. She also had a cameo role in Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap's 'AK vs AK', which had released on Netflix last year.

