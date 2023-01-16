Sonam Kapoor trolled mercilessly after staff helps her wear slippers, netizens call her 'real nepo kid'

NEW DELHI: Actress Sonam Kapoor was heavily trolled on social media after a video showed one of her staff members fetching her shoes and helping her put them on. The video, which appears to have been taken outside a yoga studio in Bandra, shows the actress dressed in black casuals and waiting as a person brings her footwear and make her wear them.

Soon after the now-deleted video was shared on social media, netizens began trolling the actress mercilessly and called it an example of 'privilege'. Some of the users also urged the 'Neerja actress to treat her staff better.

A user wrote, "Chappal khud nahi pehen sakte ye logg!! So disgusting"

Another wrote, "This is so sad that she can't walk up to her slippers and let's another 'Human Being' get that for her. Sucks to be so rich and yet to be disabled (mentally)'.

Sonam recently faced the ire of netizens after she complaint about pollution due to construction work in Mumbai and said that it is 'tortuorous' to drive in the city. She mentioned in her tweet that she was travelling from her house in Juhu to Bandra bandstand but it took really long to reach to her destination. She tweeted: "It`s torturous to drive through Mumbai. It`s taken me an hour to reach the bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What`s going on."

It’s torturous to drive through mumbai. It’s taken me an hour to reach bandstand from Juhu. Too much construction and digging everywhere. Pollution is through the roof. What’s going on. January 14, 2023

Some social media users said she was right, but many criticised her as well.

One user commented, "Have you even SEEN outside? We can't even breathe or open windows. It's THAT BAD. VISIBLE & invisible pollution are two different levels of devastation. If she's trying to make a good change, support."

Another said: "Yes, why are they making the Metro and roads for better infrastructure of common people? They should send common people packing in overcrowded local trains, so rich people can enjoy their luxury drives."

Sonam is all set for her next project, 'Blind', in which she is playing a visually challenged cop. The movie, directed by Shome Makhija, will also star Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. This would be her first film since the birth of her son 'Vayu Kapoor Ahuja' in August 2022.