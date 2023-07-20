Spotted: Rumored Lovebirds Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Blush As They Return From Vacation - Watch

New Delhi: Actors Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have made a lot of buzz on the internet about their rumoured relationship. Especially after a few 'romantic' vacay pics were leaked on social media. Now, the couple has been spotted at the Mumbai Airport as they returned from their trip.

Adding more love to the Mumbai air, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday just couldn't stop blushing as paps caught hold of them. Although, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday were seen exiting the airport separately.

Aditya Roy Kapur looked relaxed in all all-black t-shirt and trousers, with a dark grey jacket, a matching cap, and a pair of black and white sneakers. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, wore an oversized grey t-shirt, and a pair of matching slim-fit trousers.

Last seen in Night Manager Season 2, Aditya Roy Kapur will be next seen in Anurag Basu's upcoming anthology film 'Metro... In Dino'. Ananya Panday will feature in the upcoming Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Dream Girl 2'. She will be also seen playing the lead roles in Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled thriller, and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.