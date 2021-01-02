हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Voice actor Tom Kane

'Star Wars' fame voice actor Tom Kane suffers stroke, loses ability to 'efficiently communicate verbally'

"He cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell. He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now," his daughter wrote. 

Los Angeles: Voice actor Tom Kane, known for his work on shows like 'Star Wars: The Clone Wars' and 'Archer', suffered a stroke in October that has left him largely unable to speak.

In a post on Kane's Facebook page, his daughter Sam shared the details of the incident.

"He had a left side stroke that gave him right sided weakness and damage to the speech center of his brain. This means right now he cannot efficiently communicate verbally, nor read or spell. He is still competent and very much himself, but can only get out a few words right now," the post read.

Kane, who is also known for his work on Cartoon Network's 'The Powerpuff Girls' and 'Call of Duty' video game, is now receiving speech, occupational and physical therapy in Kansas City in an effort to regain those abilities.

"My dad still remains in good spirits and his extreme stubbornness has helped him already show improvements in speech. He is fully on board with me sharing this and he will see anything you guys post. Lots of love from our family to yours," Sam concluded.

She also shared a few recent photographs of Kane.

 

