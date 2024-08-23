Mumbai: Rajkummar Roa is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest release Stree 2. The actor won millions of hearts with his heartfelt character Bicky. As he celebrates his success his interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani is going viral where he spoke about having some issues with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Animal has been the talk of the town over its misogynist take, and this led to a lot of criticism. And now Raj has openly spoken about it when he sighted an example of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas and mentioned he doesn't like the glorifications of such characters by the audience.

As Animal is labelled as a toxic film, Rajkummar Rao shares his point of view on the same," Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes. But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film. I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing".

Raj who has been an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan cited an example of his film Devdas character and explained," If you want to become Devdas after watching it, the problem is in you. You have been shown a story that there might be some guy like Devdas. He (Director) isn't asking anyone to become like him, and it's based on a book... It's a character story. He dies in the end. He is telling you if you do this, you gonna die sooner. He is not telling you that he is facing all these, still, he is living well and has a lot of money."

Rajkummar made it clear that he has problems with the negative character's glorification when asked about the same.