Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2781784https://zeenews.india.com/people/stree-2-actor-rajkummar-rao-talks-about-having-issues-with-ranbir-kapoors-animal-2781784.html
NewsLifestylePeople
RAJKUMMAR RAO

Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao Talks About Having Issues With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Rajkummar Rao speaks about negative character's glorification in films, highlighting Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Shah Ruh Khan's Devdas.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 11:19 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Stree 2 actor Rajkummar Rao Talks About Having Issues With Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Mumbai: Rajkummar Roa is currently enjoying the massive success of his latest release Stree 2. The actor won millions of hearts with his heartfelt character Bicky. As he celebrates his success his interview with YouTuber Raj Shamani is going viral where he spoke about having some issues with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Animal has been the talk of the town over its misogynist take, and this led to a lot of criticism. And now Raj has openly spoken about it when he sighted an example of Shah Rukh Khan's Devdas and mentioned he doesn't like the glorifications of such characters by the audience.

As Animal is labelled as a toxic film, Rajkummar Rao shares his point of view on the same," Animal. I enjoyed it. Did I have some issues with the film? Maybe. Some scenes here and there, yes. But did I not enjoy the film? Of course not, I enjoyed the film, I enjoyed the experience of watching the film. I loved Ranbir Kapoor in it and his performance in the film was mind-blowing". 

Raj who has been an ardent fan of Shah Rukh Khan cited an example of his film Devdas character and explained," If you want to become Devdas after watching it, the problem is in you. You have been shown a story that there might be some guy like Devdas. He (Director) isn't asking anyone to become like him, and it's based on a book... It's a character story. He dies in the end. He is telling you if you do this, you gonna die sooner. He is not telling you that he is facing all these, still, he is living well and has a lot of money."

Rajkummar made it clear that he has problems with the negative character's glorification when asked about the same.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kolkata Doctor Case - Know how dangerous is Sanjay Roy?
DNA Video
DNA: Will NASA be able to bring back Sunita Williams?
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: CBI can conduct polygraph test of Sandeep Ghosh
DNA Video
DNA: Monkeypox - How much danger is it to India?
DNA Video
DNA: SEBI cannot run away from responsibility - High Court
DNA Video
DNA: Will President's rule be imposed in Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Zee News special report from ground zero in Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: How did an Indian company defeat 'Burger King'?
DNA Video
DNA: Champai Soren lost to nepotism in politics?