Style actor Sahil Khan hits out at Bollywood superstar, claims he faced nepotism too

New Delhi: Remember actor Sahil Khan from 2001 comedy superhit 'Style'? Well, the actor turned bodybuilder in his recent post has reacted to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide on June 14, 2020. The actor's body was found hanging at his Bandra residence and reportedly he suffered from depression for the past some months.

Actor Sahil Khan has shared his own ordeal in the post he put up on Instagram. Sahil alleged that a certain Bollywood superstar offered him a few side roles but also got him replaced from many others.

Sahil wrote: BOHUT KAM LOGON KE SAATH ZINDAGI MAIN AESA HOTA HAI KE APNI 1st FILM #STYLE KE BAD INDIA KE SABSE TOP FILM MAGAZINE KE COVER PAR, DO INDIA KE SAB SE BADE SUPER STAR KE SAATH HO.... MAGAR UNME SE EK SUPER STAR KO BOHUT BURA LAGA JAB KE MAIN TO NAYA THA, UNKA FAN THA, KAMZOR THA

PHIR BHI WOH MUJHE KAI BAAR SIDE ROLE KE LIYE BULATE RAHE, TV SHOW KE LIYE BHI BULATE RAHE - AUR PHIR KAI FILMS SE MUJHE NIKALWA DIYA NAAM BADE AUR DARSHAN CHOTE GUESS WHO ??? I DONT GIVE A FUCK TODAY FOR HIM COZ @sushantsinghrajput NE UNKA SUCHHA ASLI CHEHRA DIKHA DIYA. DUNIYA KE WOH LOG NEW TALENTS SE KITNA DARTE HAI - 20 SAAL MAIN JOHN ABRAHAM KE ILAWA KOI NAHI AYA INDUSTRY MAIN BADA STAR COZ KOI ANE HI NAHI DETA; ONLY STAR SON KO HI KAAM MILTA HAI - THINK ABOUT IT - RIP @sushantsinghrajput

Sahil paid a tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput in his post once again hinting at nepotism in Bollywood.