हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tiger Shroff

Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff

Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff.

Subhash Ghai teases new project with Tiger Shroff
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Ace filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Tuesday teased a new project with 'Baaghi' actor Tiger Shroff.

Taking to his Twitter handle Ghai posted sneak peek pictures from his meeting with Tiger, director Ahmed Khan and cinematographer Kabir.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Taal' director wrote, "What a Delightful lunch together in my office today with my Super hero @tigershroff , director @ahmedkhan and my cinematographer @kabirlall sharing experience of cinema past n what the future holds for the big screen n looking forward to make a great motion picture together."

 

The legendary director who has created iconic movies like 'Pardes', 'Taal', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Saudagar' and many more shared pictures on his meeting with Shroff. Fans chimed into the comments section, leaving a red heart, fire and lovestruck emoticons and asking for an update soon from the duo.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff on Tuesday morning released the song 'Vande Mataram' that celebrates the patriotic spirit of Indians and salutes the defence forces of the country.

The actor will next be seen in 'Heropanti 2' with Tara Sutaria in the lead role. The movie is being directed by Ahmed Khan, who also directed Tiger's last release, 'Baaghi 3'. The film's music will be composed by A R Rahman, with the lyrics penned by Mehboob.

Apart from this his lineup of movies include 'Baaghi 4' and 'Ganpath' co-starring Kriti Sanon in the pipeline.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tiger ShroffSubhash Ghaidirector Ahmed Khancinematographer KabirVande Mataram
Next
Story

Kareena Kapoor Khan confesses her 'sex drive dipped during second pregnancy', says 'hubby Saif Ali Khan was supportive'!

Must Watch

PT3M59S

World Lion Day: 10 interesting facts you did not know about the 'King of the Jungle'