SUHANA KHAN

Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor Stun In Stylish Italian Getaway, See Pics!

Shanaya shared glimpses of the fun moments and posted some stunning pictures.

|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2024, 01:57 AM IST|Source: ANI
Suhana Khan, Ananya Pandey, and Shanaya Kapoor Stun In Stylish Italian Getaway, See Pics! (Image : Instagram )

Mumbai: Suhana Khan is completely enjoying along with her BFF Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday in Italy. Shanaya shared glimpses of the fun moments and posted some stunning pictures.

Taking to her Instagram handle, she dropped several pictures. The photos captured breathtaking sights of Shanaya in a backless colourful maxi dress, while Suhana wore a black flowery gown.

The Call Me Bae actress looked radiant in a yellow short dress.

Check Out The Post Here: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor _ (@shanayakapoor02)

 


In the photos, the divas were seen strolling around Portofino streets, with Shanaya posing beside a dock.

She captioned the image with, "that's amore", Suhana Khan reacted to the post with heart emojis. 

Ananya Panday wrote, "I'm the best". She also dropped pictures while exploring beautiful Italy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya's next project is 'Call Me Bae,' set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 6, 2024. The series, created by Ishita Moitra and directed by Collin D'cunha, boasts a star-studded cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Suhana made headlines with her role in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'.
On the other hand, Shanaya is all set to make her acting debut with Mohanlal's pan-India 'Vrushabha', directed by Nanda Kishore. It will be released simultaneously in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi in 2024. 

