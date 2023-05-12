Suhana Khan Stuns In Strappy Red Dress, Poses With BFF Orry Aka Orhan Awatramani - Pics

New Delhi: Ace fashion designer Sandeep Khosla celebrated his 60th birthday bash in Mumbai recently and who's who of the glamour and showbiz world made their presence felt. From Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda to Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor along with wife Sunita Kapoor, Tabu, Sonali Bendre, Suhana Khan and Orry aka Orhan Awatramani - all made their entry to the fashion icon's house party.

Dressed to kill, celebs looked their glam best in dazzling outfits. Suhana Khan wore a strappy red bodycon dress and posed with her BFF Orry, who is friends with almost the entire young Bollywood brigade. Orhan shared the photos on Instagram stories and several other celebs did the same. Check it out here:

Sussanne Khan came with her boyfriend Arslan Goni and looked gorgeous in her sexy dress.

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, the iconic duo are one of the most revered fashion designers in the country. They have together styled many Indian and international celebrities over the years. They are the Bachchans' favourites when it comes to picking fashion designers for any of their big events or movie promotion outings. Actress Sonam Kapoor is also seen often donning regal outfits.

Recently, the celebrated fashion duo's collection was worn by supermodel Gigi Hadid for the NMACC launch event last month.