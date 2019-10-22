Suhana Khan wears a cowboy hat, enjoys her NYC days with BFFs—See inside

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's darling daughter Suhana is currently studying in New York City and often her pictures break the internet. She happens to be one of the most famous star kids around.

She has several fan pages dedicated to her on social media. Her recent picture and a video have gone viral on the internet where Suhana can be seen wearing a cowboy hat and soaking in the sun.

Check it out here:

SRK's little angel can be seen enjoying her NYC days with BFFs at a party.

Suhana Khan headed to New York University this year where she is studying acting. She completed her graduation from Ardingly College in England. She has always been interested in acting.

Sometime back, posters of a short film starring Suhana was unveiled. Filmmaker Theo Gimeno shared the first look poster of his film starring Suhana in a lead role. Titled as 'The Grey Part Of Blue', it stars Robin Gonnella in the lead role besides Suhana. It has been written by Theo Gimeno.

Speculation of her making her starry entry into movie business has always been around and now that she is studying acting as a course, looks like very soon the pretty girl will be making her starry debut on the big screens.