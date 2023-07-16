trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636296
NewsLifestylePeople
KATRINA KAIF

Sunny Kaushal Shares Adorable Picture With 'The Coolest Person' Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday

Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote a sweet message for her. Calling her the “coolest person” of his life.

Last Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 04:01 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Sunny Kaushal Shares Adorable Picture With 'The Coolest Person' Katrina Kaif On Her Birthday Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal took to his Instagram stories to share a lovely birthday wish for Katrina Kaif.

Sunny dropped an adorable picture with Katrina and wrote a sweet message for her. Calling her the “coolest person” of his life, he mentioned, “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life...@katrinakaif. Lots of love and big tight hug”


cre Trending Stories

Katrina, who is celebrating her birthday today, flew out of Mumbai and the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Saturday morning.

Sunny shares a special bond with Vicky and Katrina. In one of the pictures shared by Katrina on her Instagram handle, he can be seen taking blessings from her.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will be seen in Sriram Raghavan's film 'Merry Christmas' opposite south actor Vijay Sethupathi and Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded