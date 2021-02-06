Sunny Leone, accused of financial fraud, records statement with Kerala Crime branch

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, accused in a financial fraud case, recorded her statement with the Kochi Crime Branch on Friday (February 5). The actress is currently in Kerala for work related reasons.

A complaint was lodged against the actress for alleged embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor. A team of Crime Branch officials met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she is shooting for a TV show.

In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh payment promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up.

Meanwhile, Sunny is filming the upcoming season of 'MTV Splitsvilla' with Rannvijay Singha in Kerala. The ‘Jism 2’ actress often shares several videos and pictures from the southern state.

On the work front, her new web-series ‘Anamika’ directed by Vikram Bhatt also went on the floors recently.

She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s web series 'Bullets' which released on MXPlayer on January 8. The show also featured actress Karishma Tanna in a prominent role.

(With inputs from ANI)