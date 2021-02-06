हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone, accused of financial fraud, records statement with Kerala Crime branch

A complaint was lodged against Sunny Leone for alleged embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor. A team of Crime Branch officials met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district in Kerala, where she is currently shooting for a TV show. 

Sunny Leone, accused of financial fraud, records statement with Kerala Crime branch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone, accused in a financial fraud case, recorded her statement with the Kochi Crime Branch on Friday (February 5). The actress is currently in Kerala for work related reasons. 

A complaint was lodged against the actress for alleged embezzlement of Rs 29 lakh by R Shiyas, a native of Perumbavoor. A team of Crime Branch officials met her and recorded her statement at Poovar in Thiruvananthapuram district, where she is shooting for a TV show.

In his petition, Shiyas alleged that Sunny Leone accepted Rs 29 lakh payment promising to participate in two programmes but failed to turn up. 

Meanwhile, Sunny is filming the upcoming season of 'MTV Splitsvilla' with Rannvijay Singha in Kerala. The ‘Jism 2’ actress often shares several videos and pictures from the southern state. 

Take a look at some of her posts: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone)

On the work front, her new web-series ‘Anamika’ directed by Vikram Bhatt also went on the floors recently. 

She was last seen in Devang Dholakia’s web series 'Bullets' which released on MXPlayer on January 8. The show also featured actress  Karishma Tanna in a prominent role. 

(With inputs from ANI)

