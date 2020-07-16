हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone to daughter Nisha: I see glimpse of the strong woman you will become

In 2017, Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur, a small village in Maharashtra.

Sunny Leone to daughter Nisha: I see glimpse of the strong woman you will become
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sunnyleone

Mumbai: It was three years ago when Sunny Leone adopted her first child Nisha. The actress penned an emotional note on Thursday saying that today, when she looks at her daughter, she sees a glimpse of the strong, independent woman Nisha will become.

In 2017, Sunny and her husband Daniel adopted Nisha from Latur, a small village in Maharashtra.

Sunny took to her verified Instagram account, where she posted a string of pictures of her family and friends.

"3 yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama and papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become," Sunny wrote alongside the image.

She added: " After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy "Gotcha" Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!!"

In 2018, Sunny and Daniel welcomed their twin sons Noah and Asher via surrogacy.

