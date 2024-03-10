New Delhi: It's wedding season, and amidst the glitz of Anant Ambani's celebrations, a long-awaited wedding stole the spotlight in Tinsel Town. Actress Surbhi Chandna and her beau Karan Sharma finally tied the knot after a decade together on March 2 at Jaipur's Chomu Palace.

The Ishqbaaz actress opted for an unconventional turquoise lehenga with carnation pink for her Big Day, ditching the traditional red. Her lehenga featured intricate zardozi embroidery, French knot floral motifs, and sequin work, with each panel showcasing paisley designs embellished with golden zari work, adding to its splendour. The corset-style blouse, complemented by chunky pearls, a sweetheart neckline, and full sleeves, accentuated the collarbone and neckline, while its pearl dome hemline harmonised with the rustic ambiance of Chomu Palace.

The lehenga truly stole the show and paid homage to every bride. But do you know who the mastermind designers behind it are? None other than Bindani by Jigar and Nikita. The masterpiece took a staggering 1680 hours to create, spanning over 70 days, showcasing the dedication of the designer duo.

Speaking about her dreamy bridal outfit, which received so much love and adulation, the new bride Surbhi expressed, "The wedding day is the most important day for a girl as it changes her entire life. While I've dressed up as a bride in reel life, like other girls, I also kept dreaming about my wedding outfit for years. I not only wanted it to be the best but also something unique, just like me! Thanks to Bindani by Jigar and Nikita, they made it happen. I remember when I first saw the outfit, I was left speechless, and the little girl in me did a happy dance. I also want to thank all my fans and well-wishers who have showered their blessings on us and complemented our looks."

Designers Jigar and Nikita, who put their heart and soul into making the outfit, shared, “Surbhi has a unique personality, and we wanted her wedding outfit to reflect that perfectly. Instead of traditional red, pink, or ivory, we chose turquoise because it matches her calm, friendly, and cheerful demeanour. Every bride deserves to look her best on her wedding day, we made sure to put in extra effort into every detail. Our goal was to maintain tradition while adding a modern touch that would suit both Surbhi and Karan. It took us almost 70 days to finish the outfit, with intricate zardozi work and pearl detailing, but when Surbhi wore it on her big day and smiled, all the hard work felt worth it. We're really happy she trusted us to make her look amazing!”

Surbhi's wedding look has truly left everyone awestruck and made them believe that it is the 'The Best Bridal Look Ever!'