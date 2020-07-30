Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED seeks information on FIR lodged against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar

New Delhi: After Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her family and six others for cheating, exploiting him financially and abetment to suicide in Patna, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has now sought information regarding it.

The four-member police team from Bihar has meanwhile, begun its investigation process in Mumbai. The FIR against Rhea Chakraborty was filed in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306.

After the FIR was lodged in Bihar, Rhea Chakraborty moved the Supreme Court over the transfer of investigation to Mumbai. She filed a petition in the Apex court seeking transfer of investigation in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case to the Mumbai Police, Satish Maneshinde, her lawyer confirmed.

In the petition filed by the actress in the top court, she has sought transfer of the case to Mumbai citing a case cannot be investigated by two teams.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father has filed a caveat over Rhea's petition to transfer the investigation to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Over 37 people have been questioned so far in relation to the actor.