Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput case : Shekhar Suman feels probe affected by lack of evidence

The actor asks for regular updates on the investigtion of the SSR case from the autorites in charge

Sushant Singh Rajput case : Shekhar Suman feels probe affected by lack of evidence
Credit: IANS

Mumbai: Actor Shekhar Suman feels that investigation agencies like the CBI, NCB and ED are just helpless in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case owing to inadequate evidence.

Sharing his opinion about the current status of investigation Shekhar tweeted from his unverified account: "I think in Sushant's case all the three depts of CBI, NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation, investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky."

The tweet comes just a few days after he had alleged that the CBI has not yet come up with conclusive evidence in the case.

"It's been so long the CBI has not come up with any conclusive evidence or inference regarding Sushant Singh's case. Will the authorities plz care to update us. Silence for a while doesn't mean we have given up or forgotten about it," Shekhar had tweeted last week:

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 this year. Soon after his death, Shekhar started a social media campaign demanding justice for Sushant. 

Earlier this month, the actor took to Twitter to demand an apology from every person who accused him of banking on the death of Sushant to pursue politics in Bihar.

Sushant Singh RajputSushant Sing Rajput caseShekhar Suman
