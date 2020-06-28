Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police to question Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi on Monday

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden and shocking demise has left his family, fans and film fraternity mourning. The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Sushant's friends, staff and associates. On Monday, the police will be interrogating Sushant Singh Rajput's last film co-actress Sanjana Sanghi to know more details about the actor.

Sushant's last movie 'Dil Bechara' marking the debut of Sanjana Sanghi will be releasing on July 24. The film will not have a theatrical release as demanded by his fans online but will stream on DisneyPlusHostar.

Earlier on Saturday, the police questioned Yash Raj Films (YRF) Casting Director, Shanoo Sharma at Bandra police station and recorded her statement. Netflix Director Aashish Singh who was earlier the Vice President, Production is Yash Raj Films (YRF) was questioned in the matter on June 26.

The Mumbai Police is also questioning Sushant Singh's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty's brother and Sushant's company director Shovik Chakraborty. Both Shovik Chakraborty and Riya Chakraborty were designated as directors and additional directors in Sushant's three startup companies.

According to Mumbai police, people close to Sushant have revealed that the actor was going through depression and he believed that someone is intentionally trying to ruin his image in the industry.

Although after the final post-mortem report, Mumbai police confirmed that it is a clear case of suicide by asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play his fans have been demanding CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Several actors including Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and SSR's fans are demanding a CBI probe into the case to ensure a fair probe.