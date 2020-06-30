Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police writes to Twitter India, seeks details of his account

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a bundle of talent whose sudden death by suicide left his family, fans and film fraternity in shock. The 34-year-old star was found hanging at his Bandra pad on June 14, 2020, and was reportedly battling depression for past few months.

Mumbai police in its investigation have recorded the statement of around 27 people so far.

The Police has written a letter to Twitter India over the actor's account and details if his activity. It has been learnt that police wants to probe if any of his tweets have been deleted or not.

Sushant's Twitter handle @SSR has 2.2 million followers and with 757 people in 'Following' list.

His last tweet was on December 27, 2019. Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank #TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless

Right from exploring the local tourist attractions to experiencing the culture from a closer lens, it was just perfect! And what made it better was to get upto 5% cashback every-time I swiped my @mastercardindia @icicibank#TravelWithMastercard #StartSomethingPriceless pic.twitter.com/YO3z865A5a — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) December 27, 2019

Police is probing his suicide from all possible angles. Sushant joined Twitter in October 2014.

However, his fan army and a few celebs such as Roopa Ganguly and Shekhar Suman have been demanding a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

Meanwhile, his followers and fans are alleging that someone is operating his Instagram account as comments are being deleted. Also, there is a change in the actor's 'Following' list on the social media platform.