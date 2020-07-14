Will never ever get a call from you: Mukesh Chhabra on one month to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

New Delhi: It has been exactly a month to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. Mumbai police is investigating the case and have interrogated over two dozen people in connection with the actor. However, his fans have been pressing on a CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe.

The 34-year-old actor's last film will be 'Dil Bechara' and the filmmaker friend of his Mukesh Chhabra shared an emotional post on his one month death anniversary. He posted a collage of pictures with Sushant along with a caption reading: एक महीना हो गया है आज "अब तो कभी फ़ोन भी नहीं आएगा तेरा"

Indeed, it's one month to actor's death since he left the world with many unanswered questions haunting his fans, friends and family, who are still in a state of mourning.

The cops have questioned over 35 people so far and if need be, a few more persons will be called for questioning in the next 15-20 days. The Mumbai police met Forensic team members for enquiry and are moving towards the closure.