Sussanne Khan’s sister Farah Khan Ali’s in-house staff tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi: Jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, sister of actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, on Tuesday evening revealed that a member of her in-house staff has tested positive for coronavirus. She added that the entire family has also undergone tests as a precautionary measure and will be in self-isolation.

In a series of tweets, Farah said that the staff has been moved to a quarantine facility centre and lauded the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their “swift and timely” efforts to shift the person to the facility centre and the doctors for their services to the coronavirus patients.

“COVID news spreads faster than the virus. An in-house staff of mine tested positive today and so am moving him to a facility. Have all tested all at home today as well and are going to be quarantined. Be safe yet strong. This too shall pass,” read her first tweet.

She further added, “Have to say the BMC & their docs in Mumbai are amazing with dealing with COVID patients. The way they handled the situation & picked up my staff and took him to a facility was swift & timely. They showed kindness & humanity & treated him with dignity. Way to go.”

Farah, Sussanne, Simone and actor Zayed Khan are children of veteran actor Sanjay Khan and Zarine Katrak. Farah is married to DJ Aqeel.

Meanwhile, in India, the coronavirus cases are constantly on a rise. The total number of infections as of 10 am on Wednesday are 11,439 now with 377 deaths.