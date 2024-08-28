Swara Bhasker Reacts To Hema Committee Report, Slams The Industry As ‘Patriarchal’ Calls It Heartbreaking & Familiar

Mumbai: Currently, the Hema Committee report has been the talk of the two as the report is something that isn't acceptable and it only shows that women have to go a long for even for their basic rights. Women not being safe in the workplace is the biggest nightmare, there have been several actresses who have spoken about falling into the casting couch prey and the MeToo movement was a big eye-opener. But has anything changed? No? Swara Bhasker has now called out Hema Committee reports and mentioned it's extremely heartbreaking but familiar.

The actress penned a long note about the Hema Committee reports that is in every woman's mind right now, she wrote, I finally got around to reading about the findings of the Hema Committee Report. Before anything else, a big big hug and gratitude to the brave women of the Women In Cinema Collective (WCC) who have consistently raised their voice against sexual harassment and violence, who demanded that an expert committee examine the working conditions of women in their industry and suggest solutions, who testified before the Hema Committee, who've held the hands of and provided solace to each other and to all women who have suffered sexual harassment and violence in the industry. You are heroes and you are doing the work that people in positions of greater power ought to have done already. Respect and solidarity with you!"

Actors call out showbiz as a patriarchal power setup

The actress added, " Showbiz is not just patriarchal, it's also feudal in character. Successful actors, directors and producers are elevated to the status of demi-gods and anything they do goes. If they do something unsavoury, the norm for everyone around is to look away. If someone makes too much noise and doesn't let an issue drop, label them 'trouble-makers' and let them bear the brunt of their overenthusiastic conscience. Silence is the convention. Silence is appreciated. Silence is practical and silence is rewarded".

Swara even added, "This happens everywhere in the world. This is how sexual harassment in showbiz is normalised and this is how a predatory atmosphere becomes 'the way things are.' Let's be clear, when power equations are so skewed, newcomers and other women who accept these conditions cannot be blamed for working within a framework they have not created. Accountability must always be sought from those who hold the reins of power and who create conditions where women have no choice if they want work".

Indeed it's a sad day in the south industry.