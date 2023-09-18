Swara Bhasker Shares Inside Photos, Vidoes From Surprise Baby Shower, Thanks Husband Fahad Ahmad

New Delhi: Actress Swara Bhaskar, who announced her pregnancy in June this year, is all set to welcome her first child with husband Fahad Ahmad in October. The actress recently dropped a series of photos and videos from a 'surprise' baby shower she received from Fahad and their close friends and family members.

On Monday morning, Swara Bhasker took to her Instagram account to share pictures and videos that give fans a sneak peek into her baby shower. The first video shows Swara’s friends saying 'Surprise!' as she and Fahad enter the house. Clearly, Swara had no clue her friends and family were organizing a baby shower for her, and she was seen saying, "I am in pajamas."

In the following picture, Swara is seen posing with a balloon that read 'Mommy to be', while Fahad held a 'Papa to be' balloon. The actress was seen in a brown printed co-ord set, while Fahad wore a blue kurta with a vest and white pajamas. In another picture, Swara and Fahad are seen cutting the cake, while the actress’s parents and friends clap for them.

She mentioned that she was almost 'clueless' and quite 'confused'. She also thanked her friends for 'thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it' and also gave a shoutout to her husband for keeping it a secret.

Her caption read, "I love surprises! Last week, one of my oldest friends @samar_narayen & the amazing @laks7 and Fahad gave me the sweetest surprise in the form a baby shower that they managed to plan and execute without me getting even a whiff of it! I was sooooo clueless I arrived in pajamas! Ok not quite.. but I didn’t catch on till I caught @kaushikmoitra & @priyatnabasu arriving outside & then too I was merely confused!

Thank you SO much guys! Samar and Lakshita for so thoughtfully thinking of this sweet plan and executing it, @fahadzirarahmad for keeping the secret and @prashantktm @ashisroy @neetu_sarin @sukhleen_aneja @kunal555555 @swatigetsinsta #UdayKhare, Kaushik, Priyatna , @sabka.malik.ek.taa @sanakapoor5 @shastrivanita for coming and for all the love! Big gratitude to Seema aunty @seemasaran_narayen and Shankar uncle for hosting and Mom and Dad for playing along."

Swara Bhaskar and Fahad Ahmad got married in an intimate ceremony in February this year. The couple hosted a series of wedding ceremonies including Haldi, Sangeet, and Reception in March. In June, the actress shared a post announcing that the couple is all set to welcome their first baby this year.

On the work front, the actress is rumoured to be a part of projects 'Mrs Falani' and 'Aapkey Kamre Mein Koi Rehta Hai'. However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.